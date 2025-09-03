Ferrer earned another save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins, tossing a perfect frame while striking out one.

Ferrer closed the door on the Marlins for a second straight day and now has converted a save in five of his last seven appearances. He's slid into the closer role admirably since the departure of Kyle Finnegan at the trade deadline, tossing 13.1 scoreless frames since Aug. 6 while posting a 12:1 K:BB.