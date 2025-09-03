Nationals' Jose Ferrer: Locks down sixth save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ferrer earned another save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Marlins, tossing a perfect frame while striking out one.
Ferrer closed the door on the Marlins for a second straight day and now has converted a save in five of his last seven appearances. He's slid into the closer role admirably since the departure of Kyle Finnegan at the trade deadline, tossing 13.1 scoreless frames since Aug. 6 while posting a 12:1 K:BB.
More News
-
Nationals' Jose Ferrer: Tallies fifth save Monday•
-
Nationals' Jose Ferrer: Strikes out three in save•
-
Nationals' Jose Ferrer: Collects third save•
-
Nationals' Jose Ferrer: Nails down two-inning save•
-
Nationals' Jose Ferrer: Passed over in save opportunity•
-
Nationals' Jose Ferrer: Notches first save•