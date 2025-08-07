Ferrer (3-3) picked up the win Wednesday over the A's, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

The southpaw got the call to protect a 1-1 tie in the ninth and dispatched the bottom of the A's order on 12 pitches (10 strikes). Ferrer was then rewarded for his efforts when CJ Abrams walked it off with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame. The Nationals haven't had a save situation since Kyle Finnegan was traded to the Tigers, but Ferrer's usage Wednesday suggests he'll be first in line to handle closing duties when needed. Since the beginning of July, Ferrer's posted a 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over 10.1 innings.