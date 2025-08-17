Ferrer gave up a hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Phillies.

Cade Cavalli brought right-handed heat for seven innings Saturday, so the Nationals turned to the southpaw Ferrer for the final two frames to wrap up an impressive combined shutout. The 25-year-old has been scored upon only once in his last 10 appearances, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB over 12 innings during that stretch while collecting two wins, two saves and three holds. Given his usage Saturday, and the fact that Ferrer has pitched on three of the last four days, expect Cole Henry to get the call Sunday should Washington have a late lead to protect.