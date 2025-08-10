Ferrer gave up two hits and struck out one over 1.2 scoreless innings to record his first save of the season in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

The southpaw notched the Nationals' first save since Kyle Finnegan was dealt at the trade deadline, firing 13 of 19 pitches for strikes. Ferrer didn't have it easy, either. Cole Henry worked the eighth inning but loaded the bases with one out, forcing Ferrer into the game early, and he escaped the jam allowing only a sacrifice fly. Washington may not generate many save chances over the final weeks of the season, but Ferrer is the favorite to handle them, and over his last 12 appearances he's posted a 2.38 ERRA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB in 11.1 innings.