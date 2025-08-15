Ferrer earned a hold during Thursday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia, allowing one hit with one strikeout during a scoreless inning.

Ferrer handled ninth-inning duties in Washington's first save opportunity after trading closer Kyle Finnegan near the deadline, but Ferrer was passed over Thursday in favor of Cole Henry. Instead, Ferrer worked in a setup role, pitching a scoreless eighth frame before Henry earned the save with a scoreless ninth. The Nationals could use a committee approach to the closer role for the final weeks of the season, but save chances are likely to come at a premium anyway. Ferrer has allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings during August.