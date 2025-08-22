Ferrer earned the save in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Mets, allowing one hit and no walks in 1.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Ferrer entered the game with the Nationals nursing a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning, but Washington scored four more runs in the bottom half of the frame to give him a big cushion to work with while recording the final three outs. The 25-year-old southpaw has emerged as the clear favorite for saves following the Kyle Finnegan trade, having now converted each of his four save chances in August. Over his last 18.2 innings, Ferrer sports a 1.93 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB.