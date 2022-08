Palacios will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Though he'll enter the lineup in place of a resting Victor Robles in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Palacios was on the bench for the previous two contests against a righty (Kyle Gibson) and a lefty (Ranger Suarez). Palacios may have been supplanted by Lane Thomas as the Nationals' preferred option in right field.