Palacios will start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

Palacios will pick up his third start in as many games and looks bound to receive the first chance to replace the departed Juan Soto as the Nationals' everyday right fielder following Tuesday's trade that sent the superstar to San Diego. After striking out twice in three at-bats in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Mets, Palacios singled twice and scored in Wednesday's 9-5 loss in the series finale.