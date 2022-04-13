Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 16-4 loss to Atlanta.
He took Bryce Elder deep in the sixth inning, but the Nationals were already in an 11-1 hole at that point. Soto's homer was his second of the season, but both have been solo shots to account for his only RBI through six games. The 23-year-old's .286/.423/.571 slash line is outstanding as per usual, but Soto's run production this year could be hampered by the state of the lineup around him.
