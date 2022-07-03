Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning.

Soto appeared to initially hurt his hamstring when he bumped into the outfield wall while pursuing Bryan De La Cruz's leadoff double in the third inning, then may have aggravated the issue when he was caught in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth. Dougherty suggests that Soto may have been lifted from the contest as a matter of precaution, but Nationals manager Dave Martinez will likely shed more light on the matter following Sunday's contest. The Nationals will have a quick turnaround for Monday's series finale, which begins at 11:05 a.m. ET.