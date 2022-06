Soto (knee) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Soto left Monday's series opener with right knee soreness after bumping into a dugout bench, but while he's out of the lineup Tuesday, the Nationals don't seem overly concerned. His X-rays were negative, but he was due for an off day soon regardless of the injury after starting each of the Nationals' first 63 games. Lane Thomas will start in right field Tuesday.