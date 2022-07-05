Soto (calf) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Philadelphia, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Soto injured the calf Sunday afternoon and should still be considered day-to-day leading up to Wednesday's contest in Philadelphia. In his absence, Lane Thomas slides to right field while Victor Robles enters the lineup to play center.
