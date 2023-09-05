Washington activated Gore (personal) from the bereavement list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore is back on the Nationals' active roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, but the 24-year-old left-hander is not expected to return to the rotation until Friday's series opener against the Dodgers. Patrick Corbin will start Tuesday versus New York and Joan Adon is lined up for Wednesday's series finale.