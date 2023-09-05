Washington activated Gore (personal) from the bereavement list Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore is back on the Nationals' active roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, but the 24-year-old left-hander is not expected to return to the rotation until Friday's series opener against the Dodgers. Patrick Corbin will start Tuesday versus New York and Joan Adon is lined up for Wednesday's series finale.
More News
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Out until at least Friday•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: May miss next start•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Sharp in seventh win•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Blasted by Judge in defeat•
-
Nationals' MacKenzie Gore: Good to go Wednesday•