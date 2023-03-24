Gore gave up two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out eight in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The southpaw was dominant against a New York lineup that featured most of its Opening Day starters, including Ginacarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres. Gore has a 17:7 K:BB through 20 innings this spring, and the Nationals will be counting on the 24-year-old to become a consistent rotation arm this season after he worked only 87 innings across all levels in 2022.