Gore pitched six innings against Arizona on Saturday, allowing two runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out nine batters. He did not factor in the decision.

After lasting just four frames against the Cubs in his previous trip to the mound, Gore rebounded with his third quality start across his past four contests Saturday. The southpaw fell one shy of his campaign high by racking up nine punchouts, and he issued just one walk, his fewest so far this season. Gore has shown marked improvement over his uneven 2022 rookie campaign, posting a 3.65 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB across 37 innings. If he can work to keep the free passes down, Gore could become an even more attractive option in fantasy leagues, though he's already worth rostering in all but very shallow formats.