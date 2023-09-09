Gore came away with a no-decision Friday in the Nationals' 8-5 loss to the Dodgers, giving up four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw didn't have his best stuff and got hit hard as a result, serving up a two-run homer to J.D. Martinez in the first inning before Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez tagged him for solo shots in the fourth. It's the third time in his last five starts Gore has given up multiple home runs, and since the All-Star break the 24-year-old has a 4.44 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB through 46.2 innings as he shows signs of fatigue -- he's already thrown 49.1 more innings this year than he did in 2022. If he stays on turn, Gore's next outing will likely come next week in Pittsburgh.