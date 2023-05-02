Gore (3-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out four batters.

Gore enjoyed his best start of the campaign his last time out, striking out 10 batters and giving up just one run across six innings in a win over the Mets. The southpaw was unable to carry that success over to his start against Chicago, as he gave up a pair of runs in the first inning and two more in the fifth before being pulled. The four runs were a season worst for Gore, while his strikeout total was his lowest of the campaign thus far. Gore has demonstrated some promising progress in his second MLB campaign, highlighted by an 11.3 K/9 and a respectable 3.77 ERA. However, his 1.42 WHIP and 5.2 BB/9 are concerning.