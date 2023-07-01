Gore exited Saturday's start against the Phillies with a blister on his left middle finger, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore was crushed for seven runs prior to exiting the game with trainers in the third inning. He will undergo further evaluation, so it remains unclear if he'll make his next scheduled start prior to the All-Star break.
