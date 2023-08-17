Gore left Wednesday's start against the Red Sox due to a cut nail on his left index finger that developed into a blister, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Gore was taken out of the game after making a pitch way out of the zone, but luckily his injury doesn't appear to be too severe. The 24-year-old southpaw surrendered just one hit through 6.1 scoreless frames Wednesday and should be able to make his next start -- currently scheduled for next Wednesday against the Yankees.
