Gore was removed from his start Wednesday against Boston after suffering an apparent injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
After Gore badly missed the zone on a pitch during the seventh inning, a trainer came out to look at him and ended up taking him out of the game. It's not immediately clear what Gore is dealing with, but the Nationals should provide more information soon. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.
