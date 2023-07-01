Gore left his start Saturday against the Phillies with a team trainer, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore was lit up by the Phillies, giving up seven runs on six hits and three walks in 2.2 innings while striking out three batters. It's possible he can blame an injury for his struggles, but it's possible he's fine and just had a poor outing, as he repeatedly told the trainer, "I'm alright," as he left the field, per Blanco. If Gore has even a very minor injury, however, he's likely to hit the injured list, as the All-Star break begins in just over a week.