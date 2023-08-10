Gore (6-9) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings in a 7-0 loss against the Phillies. He struck out five.

Gore surrendered runs in each of the first four innings, including three in the opening frame, as the Nationals were no-hit by Michael Lorenzen on the other end in the 7-0 defeat. The 24-year-old Gore had pitched well in his previous three outings, working to a 2.81 ERA over 16 innings. His ERA is now up to 4.62 with a 1.43 WHIP and 134:50 K:BB across 23 starts (117 innings) this season. Gore's currently lined up for a home matchup next week with the Red Sox in his next outing.