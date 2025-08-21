Gore didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Mets, allowing three runs on six hits and four walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

It was just the third time all season that Gore was unable to make it through five innings, and each of those instances have come following the All-Star break. The All-Star left-hander is showing signs of fatigue since the second half began, submitting a 7.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 32:18 K:BB over his last seven outings (32 innings). Things are unlikely to get much easier for Gore in next week's scheduled appearance against the Yankees, who have a robust .997 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the beginning of August.