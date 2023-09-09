The Nationals placed Gore on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left finger blisters, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Gore's blisters could help explain why he was tagged with four runs in four innings during Friday's loss to the Dodgers. He'll be shut down for the next two weeks which still leaves some room for him to potentially make another start before the end of the year. Joe La Sorsa was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move.