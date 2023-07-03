Gore (finger) is slated to start Thursday's game against the Reds at Nationals Park.

Gore failed to escape the third inning and was lit up for seven earned runs on six hits and three walks in his most recent start against the Phillies on Saturday, revealing afterward that he dealt with a blister on his left middle finger. The southpaw didn't express any concern about the abrasion forcing him to miss his next start, and the Nationals seemingly aren't worried either. Gore will look to bounce back Thursday from his disastrous outing last week, which caused his ERA to jump from 3.89 to 4.48.