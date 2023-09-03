Gore (personal) isn't expected to be activated from the bereavement list until at least Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Gore was placed on the bereavement list last Thursday and can remain away from the team for anywhere from 3-to-7 days. Prior to being deactivated, the young southpaw had been lined up to make his next start Tuesday against the Mets, but the Nationals are no longer expecting him back from that game. The Nationals are listing Patrick Corbin and Joan Adon as their starters for their two-game set with the Mets, leaving next weekend's series with the Dodgers as the more likely target date for Gore's return to the rotation.