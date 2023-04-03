Gore (1-0) allowed one run on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over Atlanta.
Gore cruised through three shutout frames before Atlanta finally put one on the board in the fourth. He gave up two hits and a walk during that inning. The 24-year-old lefty forced 13 swinging strikes, including seven on his fastball that topped out at 96.5 mph. Gore is lined up for a start in Colorado next week.
