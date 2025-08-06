Gore (4-12) took the loss Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing eight runs on 12 hits and a walk over three innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Gore had an abysmal performance, and it's continued a rough stretch starting in late June. He allowed two homers and five runs in the opening frame and was unable to straighten himself out the rest of his start, eventually getting pulled in the fourth after the first two batters reached. His velocity has notably been down over his last four starts, and he's allowed 23 runs over that span while posting a 10:11 K:BB. Something clearly doesn't seem right with Gore, but he's lined up for another start this weekend against the Giants.