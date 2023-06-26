Gore (4-6) yielded one run on five hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out nine and earning a win over San Diego.

Gore tossed four scoreless innings before the Padres put a run on the board in the fifth frame. He finally got back in the win column for the first time since April 26. In 10 starts between those two wins, Gore posted a 4.53 ERA through 53.2 frames. He lowered his season ERA to 3.89 with a 104:36 K:BB across 16 starts. His next start is lined up to be in Philadelphia.