Gore's season is being shut down Wednesday due to a blister, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Gore was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a blister on a left finger. He was tagged with four runs against the Dodgers, and that may have been part of the reason. With just a couple of weeks left, the Nationals will shut down the starter.
