Gore didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Padres, giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw could have had a much worse night, as San Diego has runners in scoring position in four of the five innings Gore was on the mound, but he was able to escape some of the jams he created. It wasn't the performance the 24-year-old would have liked against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2017, but the Nats got him off the hook for a loss after he exited. Gore's 3.88 ERA on the year disguises a 1.53 WHIP, but his 63:27 K:BB through 51 innings highlights his potential if he can sharpen his control. He next lines up to take the mound this weekend in Kansas City.