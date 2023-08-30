Gore (7-10) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The young southpaw got tagged for a solo homer by Davis Schneider but otherwise held Toronto's offense in check, tossing 69 of his 106 pitches for strikes. Homers continue to be an issue for Gore, who's served up 10 of them in eight starts and 42.2 innings since the All-Star break, but he still sports a respectable 4.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 39:16 K:BB over that stretch. He's next set to take the mound at home early next week against the Mets.