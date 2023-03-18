Gore gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros. He struck out three.

Facing a Houston lineup that was a mix of Opening Day starters and guys competing for bench roles, Gore's command wavered all afternoon, particularly against Jeremy Pena as the shortstop tagged him for homers in the third and fourth innings. Gore's talent is undeniable, but until the young southpaw shows some consistency he'll be a risky fantasy option. Through 14 innings this spring, he has a 9:6 K:BB and has served up three home runs.