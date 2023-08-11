Gore will have his workload managed for the remainder of the season as the Nationals deploy a six-man rotation, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The 24-year-old southpaw has already thrown a career-high 117 innings this season, 30 more than he tossed across all levels in 2022. "I was hurt last year, I didn't throw many innings. So that's a real thing that we're going to have to deal with," Gore said Wednesday after his start against the Phillies. Shifting to a six-man rotation will cost the Nats' regular starters a turn or two over the remainder of the season, but if younger arms like Gore or Jake Irvin show serious signs of fatigue in August, the team could re-evaluate the situation when rosters expand in September. After wrapping up May with a 3.57 ERA, Gore has regressed to a 5.64 ERA over his last 59 innings, albeit with a strong 60:22 K:BB.