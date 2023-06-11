Gore (3-5) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing five runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters over five innings.

Four of the five runs Gore gave up came in the second inning, when Atlanta tagged him for a pair of two-run homers. This was the first time in 2023 that the southpaw has given up more than four runs in an outing, and the performance snapped a streak of two straight quality starts. Gore hasn't picked up a win since April 26, and he's posted a 4.71 ERA with a 48:13 K:BB over 42 innings during the drought. He's made some positive strides this season, though his overall 4.04 ERA and 1.39 WHIP are only slight improvements over his final 2022 numbers.