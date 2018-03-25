The Nationals optioned Reynolds to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Reynolds joined the Nationals in February after being designated for assignment by the Mets and was aiming to crack the Opening Day roster as a utility infielder. The 25-year-old could earn a promotion to the majors if he can replicate his Triple-A slash line of .320/.396/.484 from last season, as Wilmer Difo will fill the super-utility role for Washington.