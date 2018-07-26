Nationals' Matt Reynolds: Recalled by Nationals
The Nationals recalled Reynolds from Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Reynolds will take the spot vacated by Anthony Rendon's placement on the paternity list. Rendon should rejoin the big club in just a few days, at which point Reynolds will likely head back to the minors.
