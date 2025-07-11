Soroka (3-7) took the loss Thursday against St. Louis, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Soroka allowed seven runs to the Red Sox in his previous start, making Thursday's outing a bounce-back effort. Still, the Nationals didn't offer much run support, leaving the 27-year-old with his fourth loss in six outings. Soroka will take a 5.35 ERA and a 74:19 K:BB over 63.1 innings into the All-Star break.