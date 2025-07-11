Nationals' Michael Soroka: Rebounds despite loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soroka (3-7) took the loss Thursday against St. Louis, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.
Soroka allowed seven runs to the Red Sox in his previous start, making Thursday's outing a bounce-back effort. Still, the Nationals didn't offer much run support, leaving the 27-year-old with his fourth loss in six outings. Soroka will take a 5.35 ERA and a 74:19 K:BB over 63.1 innings into the All-Star break.
More News
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Peppered in loss•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Fans season-high nine in loss•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Falls to Mets•
-
Nationals' Michael Soroka: Blanks Rangers for third win•