Nationals' Miles Mikolas: Following opener Monday

Mikolas will not start Monday against the Giants but will follow opener Richard Lovelady, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Mikolas has followed an opener in each of his last four outings. That trend will continue Monday, with the southpaw Lovelady set to toss one or two innings before handing the keys over to Mikolas. The latter is looking to rebound from his last appearance against the Marlins this past Tuesday, when he allowed six runs on six hits (including three home runs) and two walks while striking out four across six innings. Mikolas has a 6.39 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB across 56.1 innings this season.