Sierra is expected to be recalled by the Nationals on Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Adam Eaton (ankle) is expected to land on the disabled list, so Sierra will be the corresponding roster move once the Nationals make it official. Sierra is not currently on the 40-man roster, so Washington will have to make an additional roster move beyond Eaton being placed on the disabled list. The 29-year-old Sierra has gone 4-for-12 with four walks at Triple-A Syracuse to start the year and figures to mostly be a bench option during his stint with the Nationals.