Sierra went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

He's been seeing regular at-bats in left field while Adam Eaton (ankle) heals up, and Sierra's responded by hitting .300 (6-for-20) over the last week with two runs and two RBI. Once Eaton is back in the lineup, though, Sierra's playing time will be reduced greatly, and the 29-year-old could be one of the first roster casualties when Anthony Rendon (toe) and Daniel Murphy (knee) are ready to come off the disabled list.