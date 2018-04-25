Sierra went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

He's been seeing regular at-bats in left field while Adam Eaton (ankle) heals up, and Sierra's responded by hitting .300 (6-for-20) over the last week with two runs and two RBI. Once Eaton is back in the lineup, though, Sierra's playing time will be reduced greatly, and the 29-year-old could be one of the first roster casualties when Anthony Rendon (toe) and Daniel Murphy (knee) are ready to come off the disabled list.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories