Sierra got the start in left field and hit fifth in Tuesday's win over the Mets, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base.

With Wilmer Difo needed at third base to cover for Anthony Rendon (toe) and Howie Kendrick still handling the keystone for Daniel Murphy (knee), the Nats are scrambling for options to play left field. Sierra's solid performance Tuesday likely earned him some more playing time in the short term, but don't expect too much production from the career .245/.297/.383 hitter.