Nationals' Moises Sierra: Two hits in Tuesday's win
Sierra got the start in left field and hit fifth in Tuesday's win over the Mets, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base.
With Wilmer Difo needed at third base to cover for Anthony Rendon (toe) and Howie Kendrick still handling the keystone for Daniel Murphy (knee), the Nats are scrambling for options to play left field. Sierra's solid performance Tuesday likely earned him some more playing time in the short term, but don't expect too much production from the career .245/.297/.383 hitter.
More News
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.