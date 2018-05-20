Sierra was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Sunday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Sierra made for a logical DFA candidate with top prospect Juan Soto called up. He had limped to a .167/.217/.204 batting line in 60 plate appearances with the big club and hadn't shown the thump on the farm that you typically want out of a corner outfielder. The 29-year-old Sierra will now be subjected to waivers.