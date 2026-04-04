Nationals' Nasim Nunez: Getting rest Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nunez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Nunez will get a breather after going 1-for-5 and scoring a run during Friday's blowout loss. Jorbit Vivas will fill in as Washington's second baseman and bat seventh.
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