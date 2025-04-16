Nunez will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
With Paul DeJong (nose) joining CJ Abrams (hip) on the injured list Tuesday, Nunez looks as though he could have a clear path to regular playing time in the short term. He had already started at shortstop in the Nationals' last two games, going 4-for-7 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBI.
