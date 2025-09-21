Nunez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer during the Nationals' 3-2 win over the Mets on Sunday.

Nunez capped off the Nationals' three-run second inning with a two-run shot off Sean Manaea. Since being recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Sept. 1, he has gone 6-for-26 (.231 average) with three home runs, one steal and seven RBI. Nunez should continue to fill a utility role for the Nationals in the final week of the season, with most of his starts likely to come against left-handed pitching.