The Nationals selected Nunez during the 2023 Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Nunez was one of Washington's top prospects, but the club still didn't add him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. The 23-year-old spent the past two seasons at the Double-A level and had a .627 OPS with 52 stolen bases in 125 games last year. Nunez will need to be up with the Nationals all season to remain with the organization long term.