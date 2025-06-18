Lowe went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Rockies.

The first baseman took Anthony Molina deep in the eighth inning as the Nationals tried to mount a late comeback from a 10-1 deficit. Lowe's up to 10 homers on the season, but Tuesday's effort was only his second multi-hit performance in June, a month in which he's slashing .231/.286/.385 in 15 games.