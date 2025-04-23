Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Baltimore.
Lowe got the Nationals on the board in the first inning with a two-run homer off Dean Kremer, though the latter struck out swinging in each of his next three at-bats. It was Lowe's fourth homer of the season and first since April 4 against the Diamondbacks. The 29-year-old first baseman is slashing .293/.370/.500 with one stolen base, seven runs scored and 19 RBI across 92 plate appearances this season.
