Lowe went 2-for-4 with a triple, four RBI and one run scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

After going hitless in Game 1, Lowe got going early in Game 2 with an RBI single in the first inning before delivering the game-winning blow with a bases-loaded triple in the eighth. The first baseman has been streaky over his past 10 games, going hitless four times but also logging five multi-hit efforts and 13 RBI. On the season, he's slashing .233/.298/.402 with 13 home runs, 58 RBI, 37 runs scored and one steal across 359 plate appearances.